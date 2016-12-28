By KIRO7.com

A 16-year-old boy from Washington state had to break a window to escape after he lost control of the pickup he was driving and it ended up overturned in a swimming pool, police said Tuesday.

Douglas County Sheriff Harvey Gjesdal said dispatchers received a report of an injury crash at 9:46 a.m.

Deputies arrived to find a pickup truck upside down in a swimming pool at a home.

Officers determined that a 16-year-old boy had been driving the truck southbound when he lost control on some ice. The truck went off the road, slid about 100 feet down a side hill and then hit a retaining wall, which caused it to flip upside down and go into the swimming pool.

A photo from the sheriff’s office showed that the pool had some water in it at the time of the crash.

The driver told officers he managed to escape by removing the head rest of his seat then using the metal bars attached to it to break a window.

The teen was transported to Confluence Hospital.