Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 4:02 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016
By KIRO7.com
EAST WENATCHEE, Wash. —
A 16-year-old boy from Washington state had to break a window to escape after he lost control of the pickup he was driving and it ended up overturned in a swimming pool, police said Tuesday.
Douglas County Sheriff Harvey Gjesdal said dispatchers received a report of an injury crash at 9:46 a.m.
Deputies arrived to find a pickup truck upside down in a swimming pool at a home.
Officers determined that a 16-year-old boy had been driving the truck southbound when he lost control on some ice. The truck went off the road, slid about 100 feet down a side hill and then hit a retaining wall, which caused it to flip upside down and go into the swimming pool.
A photo from the sheriff’s office showed that the pool had some water in it at the time of the crash.
The driver told officers he managed to escape by removing the head rest of his seat then using the metal bars attached to it to break a window.
The teen was transported to Confluence Hospital.
© 2016 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}