Multiple deaths, suspect in custody following shooting at Ft. Lauderdale airport

    Posted: 1:10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2017

    Watch 14 puppies eating all in a row

    By HotTopics.tv

    A video shared online shows 14 Basenji puppies enjoying a meal shoulder to shoulder.

    The puppies come from two different litters and were born two days apart.

    They were 6 weeks old when the video was uploaded on Dec. 28.

     

    Source: 14 Basenji puppies enjoy a meal by kingwanas on Rumble

