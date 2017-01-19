WATCH: 58-year-old toaster still kickin' after all this time

Cox Media Group National Content Desk
They don't make 'em like they used to.
A video making the rounds on social media doesn't feature cute cats or the other usual suspects; instead, the star is a decades-old kitchen appliance.
According to UPI, Michael Asher was impressed by his grandparents' 58-year-old toaster, a wedding gift that the couple still uses.
A video of the gadget has gone viral, with more than 28,000 views on YouTube.
>> Click here to watch
