By Debbie Lord

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A commercial for a lumber company that showed a young girl and her mother trying to get into America only t0 be met by a wall at the end of their journey, sparked controversy before it aired, and crashed the company's website once it did Sunday night.

>> For complete coverage of Super Bowl 2017, click here

Only a portion of the 84 Lumber ad was shown during the game because Fox, the network that broadcast the Super Bowl, rejected it, saying it was too political for a football game. The company hosted the commercial on its own site, and on Sunday, the site went down amid all the social media attention it received.

Here's a look at the full ad. It's nearly six minutes long.