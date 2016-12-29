Updated: 3:32 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016 | Posted: 3:32 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016
By Melissa Gotleib
Fans around the world were reeling after Hollywood icon Debbie Reynolds died at age 84 on Wednesday, just one day after her daughter, Carrie Fisher, also died.
Both Reynolds and Fisher made many talk show appearances, including this 2011 episode of “The Oprah Winfrey Show.”
>> Actress Debbie Reynolds dies one day after daughter Carrie Fisher
>> Debbie Reynolds reportedly tells son 'I want to be with Carrie' hours before her death
Fisher discussed what it was like having an iconic star as a parent, especially once she realized just how popular her mother truly was.
“What the scary thing about it though is, is watching celebrities fade,” Fisher told Winfrey.
>> PHOTOS: Debbie Reynolds through the years
>> PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years
“Celebrity is just obscurity, biding its time. Eventually all things will disappear,” she added.
Fisher talked about how she didn’t want to go into show business, about her childhood and about her parents' difficult careers.
Reynolds and Fisher shared many stories, including some of the scandals surrounding Reynolds' life.
In the episode, Fisher and Reynolds performed “Happy Days Are Here Again” and “You Made Me Love You.”
>> Click here to watch the performance
>> Watch the full interview here
