Follow us on

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News 104.5 WOKV
Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Updated: 3:32 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016 | Posted: 3:32 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016

WATCH: Debbie Reynolds, Carrie Fisher stun in 2011 'Oprah' performance

Related

View Larger
2011 photo
Chris Pizzello
In this Sept. 10, 2011, file photo, Debbie Reynolds, left, and Carrie Fisher arrive at the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
Photos: Debbie Reynolds through the years gallery
Photos: Debbie Reynolds through the years
Photos: Carrie Fisher through the years gallery
Photos: Carrie Fisher through the years
Actress Debbie Reynolds dies one day after daughter Carrie Fisher
Debbie Reynolds reportedly tells son 'I want to be with Carrie' hours before her death
Carrie Fisher's dog, Gary, 'posts' heartwarming message after Debbie Reynolds' death

Hot Right Now

More

By Melissa Gotleib

Courtesy of Rare.us

Fans around the world were reeling after Hollywood icon Debbie Reynolds died at age 84 on Wednesday, just one day after her daughter, Carrie Fisher, also died.

Both Reynolds and Fisher made many talk show appearances, including this 2011 episode of “The Oprah Winfrey Show.”

>> Actress Debbie Reynolds dies one day after daughter Carrie Fisher

>> Debbie Reynolds reportedly tells son 'I want to be with Carrie' hours before her death

Fisher discussed what it was like having an iconic star as a parent, especially once she realized just how popular her mother truly was.

“What the scary thing about it though is, is watching celebrities fade,” Fisher told Winfrey.

>> PHOTOS: Debbie Reynolds through the years

>> PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years

“Celebrity is just obscurity, biding its time. Eventually all things will disappear,” she added.

Fisher talked about how she didn’t want to go into show business, about her childhood and about her parents' difficult careers.

>> Read more trending stories

Reynolds and Fisher shared many stories, including some of the scandals surrounding Reynolds' life.

In the episode, Fisher and Reynolds performed “Happy Days Are Here Again” and “You Made Me Love You.”

>> Click here to watch the performance

>> Watch the full interview here

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 
WFOX and WJAX

From our News Partner, Action News Jax:

From Our News Partner ActionNews

Trending News

 
 