Actresses Debbie Reynolds, Carrie Fisher and Billie Lourd pose in the press room at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on Jan. 25, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

By Carlin Becker

Courtesy of Rare.us

Actress Debbie Reynolds died Wednesday – just one day after the death of her daughter, Carrie Fisher – but she will always be remembered for her wit, charm and talent. She showcased her strong personality while accepting the lifetime achievement award at the 2015 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

>> Watch the clip here

Reynolds was introduced by Fisher, who said, “She has been more than a mother to me – not much, but definitely more. She’s been an unsolicited stylist, interior decorator and marriage counselor. Admittedly, I found it difficult to share my mother with her adoring fans, who treated her like she was part of their family. She has led two lives, public and private, sometimes concurrently, sometimes not.”

>> WATCH: Debbie Reynolds, Carrie Fisher stun in 2011 'Oprah' performance

While accepting her award, Reynolds’ excitement was obvious as she gave a bit of a rambling thank-you speech.

“I want to thank the Screen Actors Guild for awarding me with this tonight; it’s very unexpected,” she said. “I’ve been in the business for 66 years, and so I’m very excited to be here.”

>> Actress Debbie Reynolds dies one day after daughter Carrie Fisher

After thanking her great teachers, she went on to talk about her favorite movie, “Singin’ in the Rain," and the “wonderful hairdo” she wore for it: a big, ugly bun. She wasted no time in making a “Star Wars” joke.

>> PHOTOS: Debbie Reynolds through the years

“So I warned my daughter, Carrie, who had gotten a part in a picture – you know, Princess Leia in ‘Star Wars’ – I said, ‘Well, Carrie, be careful of any weird hairdos.’ So luckily, George [Lucas] gave her two buns,” Reynolds joked. “Thank you, George.”

>> PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years

Reynolds then mentioned a song she got to sing in “The Unsinkable Molly Brown” called “I Ain’t Down Yet.”

>> Read more trending stories

“Well, I ain’t,” she said, hinting that she wasn’t done sharing her talent with the world.