Follow us on

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News 104.5 WOKV
Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Updated: 6:27 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017 | Posted: 6:27 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017

WATCH: Disney reveals new 'Beauty and the Beast' trailer

Beauty and the Beast cast
Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images
Emma Watson was cast as the title role of Belle in Disney's live action movie of "Beauty and the Beast."

Related

Listen to Emma Watson sing as Belle in 'Beauty and the Beast'
Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' official trailer drops

Hot Right Now

More

By Michelle Ewing

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Fans are getting a brand-new look at the "tale as old as time."

>> Listen to Emma Watson sing as Belle in 'Beauty and the Beast'

Disney revealed its final trailer for the live-action remake of "Beauty and the Beast" on Monday night, offering a sneak peek at several iconic scenes from the musical.

>> Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' official trailer drops

The film, based on the 1991 animated movie, stars Emma Watson and hits theaters March 17.

>> Watch the video here

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 
WFOX and WJAX

From our News Partner, Action News Jax:

From Our News Partner ActionNews

Trending News

 
 