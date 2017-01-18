By Sarah Elsesser

Palm Beach Post

A group of Florida fishermen caught a suspected Mako shark near Indian Rocks Beach, WTVT reported.

The excited fishermen were hoping to reel in the big one, but the shark had a different plan.

After taking the bait, the shark gave the fishermen a 45-minute struggle, then finally jumped several feet out of the water, broke the line and set itself free. Kellen Keglor, one of the fisherman on the boat, shared his video of the shark encounter with WTVT.

"It was honestly ridiculous to see a shark that big get that high in the air. That's why we were screaming like that," Taylor Danowski, who also was on the boat, told WTVT. "Pretty insane to see a shark get that much hang time."

"It was the most incredible thing I have ever seen," Keglor told WTVT.

Read more at WTVT.