Updated: 2:18 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 | Posted: 2:18 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2017

WATCH: Georgia Tech swim team does laps in snow after meet canceled

Swimming in the snow photo
Via Georgia Tech / Facebook

By Kailyn Thomas

WSBTV.com

BLACKSBURG, Va. —

Swimmers from Georgia Tech wouldn’t let a little snow stop them from doing what they do best.

The swim team’s meet Saturday at Virginia Tech was canceled due to snow, so the swimmers were stuck at their hotel.

Members of a relay team decided to go through with their event – but in the snow.  

The video was shared on the Georgia Tech Facebook page. 

Georgia Tech Men's Snow 4X50 Relay

What happened when the Georgia Tech swim team got snowed in to their hotel and their meet at Virginia Tech was cancelled.

Posted by Georgia Tech on Saturday, January 7, 2017

