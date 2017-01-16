Watch: Massive gator spotted at Florida reserve

By Chelsea Todaros

Palm Beach Post

The police department in Lakeland, Florida, posted a video to Facebook Monday morning showing a giant gator taking a stroll at a nature reserve.

As a group of people spot the gator, you can see the massive reptile crossing a grass pathway before it walks back into a bunch of bushes.

The Lakeland Police Department said in their Facebook post that the gator was filmed by resident Kim Joiner at the Circle B Bar Reserve, a wildlife sanctuary located near Lakeland in Polk County.

The video has already received more than 13,000 views on Facebook and more than 400 shares. Some users questioned if the video is real due to the gator's massive size.