The British royal family released its year-in-review video, providing a few fond moments from 2016.
“From celebrating The Queen’s 90th Birthday, to celebrating 60 years of The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award to Royal Tours around the Commonwealth, take a look at the Royal Year in photos,” the Facebook page reads.
A collage highlighting memorable moments from the year also was shared to Instagram.
