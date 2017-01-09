Watch: SUV plows through comic book store

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 7:54 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2017
By Crystal Bonvillian
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. —
Employees and customers of an Alabama comic book store got quite a surprise Friday when an SUV plowed through the store, narrowly missing them and taking out a portion of the store’s inventory.
WHNT News 19 in Huntsville reported that the driver of the Honda CRV suffered a seizure just before his vehicle drove through the front window of Deep Comics & Games. A paramedic who happened to be in the store helped the driver, who was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Scroll to the end of the story to see video of the crash
No one inside the store at the time of the crash was hurt. Employee Keyera Key, who was about 15 minutes into his shift that day, told the news station that timing was everything.
“Two of my coworkers were almost over there to deal out some new merchandise,” Key told the station. “Things just came into place that it didn’t happen and we are all safe.”
Owner Edward Walls was able to have the 20-year-old store up and running again the day after the crash, thanks to help from customers and friends who pitched in to clean up the debris and patch some walls, WHNT reported.
Walls told AL.com that the SUV was stopped about halfway through the store by the merchandise it ran over. He said a lot of people had stopped by to take a look at the damage.
“If people are going to come, we might as well stay open for them to buy something,” Walls told AL.com. “We’ll have a ‘scratch and dent’ sale coming soon.”
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}