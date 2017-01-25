Watchful lioness knew how to protect her cub on the road

File photo of a lioness in the Kruger National Park in Malelane, South Africa. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

By HotTopics.tv

A video shared online shows a watchful mother lion carefully carrying her cub across a road in Kruger National Park in Africa.

The video shows the clever mother picking up the cub in her mouth as she crosses the road, then setting him back down once they are safely across.

Source: Lioness safely carries cub across road by meridat09 on Rumble