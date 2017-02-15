Wegmans faces Trump-related backlash

By Natalie Dreier

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Wegmans, the popular East Coast grocery store chain, is apparently joining the ranks of Uber, Under Armour and Nordstrom.

Members of the National Organization for Women's Prince William County, Virginia Chapter is requesting that Wegmans stop selling Trump Winery items in its 10 supermarkets in the state, The Washington Post reported.

"Certainly if Wegmans is carrying Trump wines, I personally will not shop there," Terry O'Neill, president of the National Organization for Women said.

The National Organization for Women, or NOW, was founded 50 years ago and has more than 500,000 members. It is the U.S.' largest feminist organization.

The company, which is based in Rochester, New York, sells five varieties of wine from Trump's Charlottesville winery, including Trump Blanc de Blanc and Trump Winery Chardonnay and has done so since 2008, before President Donald Trump bought that business.

Jo Natale, vice president of media relations for Wegmans, told The Washington Post, "Individual shoppers who feel strongly about an issue can demonstrate their convictions by refusing to buy a product. When enough people do the same, and sales of a product drop precipitously, we stop selling that product in favor of one that's in greater demand."

Trump brought the Kluge Estate Winery and Vineyard for $6.2 million in a foreclosure auction in 2011. The property at the time according to Trump had a $28 million mortgage. Eric Trump is running the winery after his father took office in January.

Wegmans is not the only company to sell the wine. Giant, Harris Teeter, Safeway, Kroger and Whole Foods also stock the products.