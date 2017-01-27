Wet Seal closing all stores

By Brianna Chambers

Clothing retailer Wet Seal will close all stores, according to The Wall Street Journal.

According to the Journal, the teen retailer sent a letter to the company's workers at its California headquarters on Jan. 20, notifying them of the permanent shutdown.

"Unfortunately, the company was unable to obtain the necessary capital or identify a strategic partner and was recently informed that it will receive no further financing for its operations," Wet Seal's vice president, Michelle Stocker, wrote in the letter.

Wet Seal, which closed 338 stores two years ago, will close its remaining 171 stores in 42 states.

More than 1,000 store employees will be laid off, and 148 employees in the company's headquarters will also lose their jobs, according to a public notice.

In January 2015, Wet Seal previously filed for bankruptcy protection before being acquired by Versa Capital Management LLC for $7.5 million in cash.

