What is Donald Trump tweeting about the Russia story?

U.S. intelligence agencies and Democrats in Congress have announced plans to investigate Russia's involvement in the 2016 presidential election, and any connection the Trump campaign could have had to that involvement.
Two days after President Donald Trump fired Gen. Michael Flynn, his national security adviser, for providing inaccurate information about contacts he had with the Russian ambassador in December, he is striking out at media outlets that have reported that Trump campaign operatives carried-on repeated phone conversations with authorities in Russia.
There has been no connection made between any Trump campaign members and the hacking of the Democratic National Committee, or any other election tampering.
Here is what President Trump tweeted about the story Wednesday morning.
