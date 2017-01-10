Follow us on

Updated: 8:39 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017 | Posted: 8:35 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017

What time do the Tillerson, Sessions, Chao hearings begin?

Cabinet picks must do more than Trump to avoid conflicts
FILE - In this Nov. 7, 2016, file photo, ExxonMobil CEO and chairman Rex W. Tillerson gives a speech at the annual Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition & Conference in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. President-elect Donald Trump and his pick for secretary of state, Tillerson, have much in common. Both are wealthy, long-time business leaders with broad international interests. But they’ve taken far different approaches to preparing for government service. Tillerson has severed his business ties. Trump has not. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell, File)

By Debbie Lord

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Here is the schedule of Senate confirmation hearings for Wednesday

Rex Tillerson, secretary of state

When: Jan. 11 at 9:15 am

 How to watch online: Tillerson’s hearing will be streamed on  C-SPAN 3 and the Foreign Relations Committee’s webpage.

Jeff Sessions, attorney general

When:  Jan. 11 at 9:30 am

How to watch online: The hearing will be live-streamed on  C-SPAN  and on the Judiciary Committee’s website 

Elaine Chao, secretary of transportation

When: Jan. 11 at 10:15 am

How to Watch: Chao’s hearing will be live-streamed on the Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee’s webpage.

