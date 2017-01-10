Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Here is the schedule of Senate confirmation hearings for Wednesday
Rex Tillerson, secretary of state
When: Jan. 11 at 9:15 am
How to watch online: Tillerson’s hearing will be streamed on C-SPAN 3 and the Foreign Relations Committee’s webpage.
Jeff Sessions, attorney general
When: Jan. 11 at 9:30 am
How to watch online: The hearing will be live-streamed on C-SPAN and on the Judiciary Committee’s website
Elaine Chao, secretary of transportation
When: Jan. 11 at 10:15 am
How to Watch: Chao’s hearing will be live-streamed on the Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee’s webpage.
