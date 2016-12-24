Maj. Jared Scott, makes sure NORAD's Santa tracker is working correctly at Tyndall Air Force Base on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016 in Panama City, Fla. (Heather Howard/News Herald via AP)

By Debbie Lord

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Both the North American Aerospace Defense Command and the search engine Google are in full tracking mode as Santa has left the North Pole on his yearly mission to deliver toys to children all over the world.

As of early Saturday morning, Santa was spotted over Australia. He was already hard at work, making stops across islands big and small in the South Pacific.

For more than 60 years, NORAD Santa has been on NORAD'S radar, literally, and the missile tracking branch of the U.S. military has turned all of its sophisticated tracking capabilities toward following the progress of Santa Claus and his reindeer as he takes flight on Christmas Eve.

If you want to follow Santa's trip today, you can go to NORAD’s tracking site here.

Over at Google, the Google Santa Tracker has only been active for 12 years, but with the tools the search engine has, you can follow for Santa with ease. You can even use Google Maps and google.com to keep up with his progress. Street View on Google maps allows you to look at the cities he is visiting as he makes his trip to deliver toys.

An update: Santa was near Daru, Papua New Guinea in the South Pacific around 8:30 a.m. ET, and had already delivered more than 750 million toys.

Check back here during the day for updates on his progress.