By Ariella Phillips

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Multiples run in Kortney Miller’s family. But she’s the first to give birth to quadruplets.

On Friday, Miller and her husband, Justin, welcomed four babies: Brandon, Brayden, Bryant and sister Kenlee.

>> Read more trending stories

“I am doing so much better now that they are here,” Miller said in a hospital news release.

Piedmont Newnan received a holiday miracle early when these quadruplets were delivered Friday! Kortney and Justin Miller... Posted by Piedmont Healthcare on Tuesday, December 20, 2016

Delivered at 29 weeks, each baby weighed about 3 pounds. The babies were conceived naturally, a one-in-700,000 chance, according to Piedmont Newnan Hospital, where the babies were delivered.

“Things could not have gone better,” said Adegboyega Aderibigbe, a Piedmont neonatologist. “Everyone knew what to expect. When the day arrived, we had a few hours’ notice and everything went smoothly, thanks to the ‘quad squad’s’ teamwork.”

>> Need something to lift your spirits? Read more uplifting news

The hospital’s “quad squad” started planning for the babies’ arrival months earlier when Miller was about four months along.

Heather Turner, an OB-GYN at the hospital, delivered the babies via Cesarean section. Turner previously delivered the couple’s 4-year-old son, Bentlee.

“We are so excited and blessed to have four healthy babies,” Miller said.