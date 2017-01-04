Willie Nelson models 'smoke weed' sweater Snoop Dogg sent him

By Jennifer Brett

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Singer Willie Nelson is showing off the new sweater his friend Snoop Dogg sent him for Christmas. It bears what presumably could be both gentlemen’s 2017 resolution.

"Smoke weed every day" is its succinct message.

He posted the happy photo above and wrote, “Thank you Snoop Dogg for the Christmas Sweater.”

It’s been liked and shared on Twitter about 20,000 times.