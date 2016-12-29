By Palm Beach Post

A winning $70,000-plus lottery ticket bought in Jupiter is in danger of going unclaimed, according to the Florida Lottery.

The Fantasy 5 ticket was purchased on July 14 at the Publix Super Market in the Shoppes of Jonathan’s Landing at Alternate State Road A1A and Indiantown Road. The winning numbers were 14-20-27-28-30 and they were picked as a Quick Pick, meaning the lottery’s computers chose the number combination for the player. The prize is $70,369.79.

The ticket will expire on Jan. 10 at midnight.

In 2015, a $15 million Florida Lotto ticket, which was purchased April 22, went unclaimed after 180 days, according to the lottery. Eighty percent of the prize was transferred to the state’s Educational Enhancement Trust Fund, and the remainder to a pool to launch future games and promotions.