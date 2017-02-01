Follow us on

Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation hearing session on El Faro sinking

    Posted: 1:25 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, 2017

    Woman accused of sex act at Florida courthouse wanted for 'unnatural and lascivious act'

    The new Duval County Courthouse photo
    Excel23 / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

     The Florida woman accused of performing a sex act in the Duval County Courthouse in Jacksonville and posting a video of it on social is wanted by police.

    Officers said Brittney Jones, 26, and the man she's accused of performing a sex act on, Jeremiah Isiah Robinson, 35, are wanted on charges of committing an unnatural and lascivious act.

    Jones allegedly performed the sex act on Robinson at the courthouse on Jan. 31 and posted a video of it on social media with the caption, "I just found a way to get out of trouble."

    Courthouse administrators confirmed a graphic video of the sex act took place in the hallway during business hours. 

    Jones posted on Facebook bragging about the attention the video was receiving and said that she also had sex at a local Winn-Dixie.

    Unnatural and Lascivious Act – WANTED SUSPECTS


    Jeremiah Isiah RobinsonBlack male, 35 years old
    Brittney Lachell...Posted by Jacksonville Sheriff's Office on Monday, February 6, 2017

    She took down the video several hours after Action News Jax began investigating.

    Jones' dad said family has tried to get her to stop posting explicit content online for years.

    He said on Monday that he will bail her out if she's arrested.

    ">February 6, 2017

    Officials said Jones and Robinson know they are wanted by Jacksonville Sheriff's Office but are not cooperating.

    Anyone who knows where Jones and Robinson are is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

    Jones said on Facebook that she would tell her story about posting the video online for a price.

    “To all the news channels following me on Facebook. I know for a fact you’re reading this, so I will let all of you know; I will only do an interview with the highest bidder. Shoot me a price,” she posted on Facebook.

