Follow us on

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News 104.5 WOKV
Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 8:50 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017

Woman bitten by crocodile while trying to take selfie with it

View Larger
Crocodile
(Getty)

Related

More News Headlines

More

By Jared Leone

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A crocodile bit a woman on the thigh after she fell trying to take a selfie with the carnivaorous reptile at a national park in Thailand.

Benetulier Lesuffleur, 41, was with her husband visiting Khao Yai National Park when they ignored warning signs and walked off a designated path to take a photo with the sunbathing crocodile, Metro reported.

>> Read more trending stories

She was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover, according to Matichon.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 
WFOX and WJAX

From our News Partner, Action News Jax:

From Our News Partner ActionNews

Trending News

 
 