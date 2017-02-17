Follow us on

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News 104.5 WOKV
Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

FULL COVERAGE

Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation hearing session on El Faro sinking

    Posted: 1:06 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17, 2017

    Woman finds small egg inside giant one

    Chicken
    *LINNY * / Flickr
    Chicken

    Related

    Hot Right Now

    More

    A woman from Brazil got more egg than she expected.

    >> Read more trending news

    Maria Glória de Souza, 64, cracked open a giant egg to find a smaller egg inside it, perfectly intact.

    A video shared by Carters News Agency shows a photo of the large egg. A photo shows the egg cracked open with a smaller egg surrounded by yolk.

    “I had just taken it from underneath the chicken so it was still warm, when I realized I was holding something unusual,” de Souza said.

    There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

     
     
    WFOX and WJAX

    From our News Partner, Action News Jax:

    From Our News Partner ActionNews

    Trending News

     
     