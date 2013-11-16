Woman fired, interviewed by Secret Service over tweet

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 9:39 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017
By Fox25Boston.com
LOUISVILLE, Ky. —
A Kentucky woman was fired after she tweeted about assassinating President Donald Trump, WAVE-TV reports.
The woman's tweet read, “If someone was cruel enough to assassinate MLK, maybe someone will be kind enough to assassinate Trump. #bekind #trump #lovetrumpshate."
Heather Lowrey has since deleted the tweet and deactivated her Twitter account.
The U.S. Secret Service said it is aware of the tweet and has already interviewed Lowrey, WAVE reports. The Secret Service is planning to conduct a full investigation into the matter.
Lowrey has since been fired from at least two of the places she was employed, including the Va Va Vixens burlesque group and American Income Life Travis Moody agency.
"Heather Lowrey is no longer contracted with the Travis Moody Agency. The Travis Moody Agency, its agents and its staff do not share the same views, nor opinions as Heather Lowrey. We have a zero tolerance policy and would never condone this behavior," the Travis Moody Agency said.
