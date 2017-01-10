Woman found beaten, bloody, handcuffed in Ohio

By WHIO.com

A woman driving through Harrison Township, Ohio, spotted a woman bloody and beaten, running barefoot through the snow, screaming for help.

The woman was spotted just before 9 p.m. and had a broken handcuff attached to her arm.

The good Samaritan allowed the woman, 32, into her car then called 9-1-1.

Montgomery County sheriff deputies began investigating while the injured woman was rushed to Good Samaritan Hospital's emergency room.

"This is a very serious situation that we were called to, she had a handcuff around her arm with ligature marks," said Captain Jeremy Roy, with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

The woman told detectives she was from Georgia and had just been living in the area for a month, staying at various locations.

She told detectives she was staying in a home attached to a closed business. She said she began to argue with others in the house about a woman she witnessed being sexually abused in the home. She fell asleep and woke to find several men and women beating her with a baseball bat, her ankles tied with rope, and her arms handcuffed.

According to a sheriff's office report, the woman told the deputy she went unconscious several times during the attack and woke up to find herself being dragged by her feet down a stairwell into an abandoned building.

She said she was able to escape when she wiggled her ankle out of the rope and ran into the street to flag down a passing car.

Deputies returned to the home she described and executed a search warrant for evidence of the attack.

Capt. Roy said they interviewed a man in the home who told them another story. They were unable to locate another woman whom the injured woman indicated she'd seen be sexually abused.

"We'll continue the investigation and gather more evidence to corroborate either side and present the case to a grand jury," Roy said.