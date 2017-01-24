By HotTopics.tv

A Georgia woman and doctors at a Georgia hospital made history with the arrival of the hospital's first-ever set of quadruplets.

Julie and Justin Davidson welcomed four daughters Saturday at the Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville.

McKenna weighed 3 pounds, Teagan weighed 3 pounds 2 ounces, Callie weighed 2 pounds 6 ounces and Sawyer weighed 2 pounds 10 ounces. The babies and their mother are doing well.

According to a post on the couple's GoFundMe page, Julie was shocked to learn they were expecting quadruplets. Before she knew she was expecting quadruplets, Julie went to the emergency room about six to seven weeks into her pregnancy for back pain.

"We knew we were having a baby but had no idea that we were having quadruplets until I had went to the ER for bad back pain and had an ultrasound," Julie, 23, wrote.

She told the Associated Press that she knew she was having one baby, but she feared the back pain indicated a potential miscarriage.

"Then when the guy said there are four, I freaked out," Julie wrote on the GoFundMe page.

The news of the foursome was especially unexpected because the children were naturally conceived and multiples don't run in Julie's or Justin's families.

Justin, 25, was excited from the moment he found out.

"Justin had went to get me apple juice while we waited on the doctor, and I called him crying telling him he needed to come back now," Julie wrote. "From the moment I told him, he's had the biggest smile and has been positive and my rock, and I'm so thankful for him!"

"Four babies?" Justin asked. "She was crying and I was like, 'This is going to be awesome, like super fun,'" he said.

The couple also cares for Bentley, Justin's son from a previous relationship. They are asking for help to support their now family of seven. If you would like to donate, click here.

The couple has already reached out to church and family members for help with their new additions.

"They say God won't give you more than you can handle. I'm like, maybe he's got me mixed up with someone else," Julie jokingly told the AP.