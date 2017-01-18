Woman learns of son's death from call for organs

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 10:36 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017 | Posted: 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017
By Fox13Memphis.com
Jaheim Walker, 15, died Saturday morning after he was shot in a drive-by shooting.
His mother told WHBQ she found out about his death after someone called her asking to donate her son's tissue.
His 18-year-old brother, Treyon, was shot, but survived.
Their mother, Natasha Walker, said she was confused about their condition and location until she got a call about the 15-year-old. The call was not from hospital personnel.
"I get a phone call before the detectives make it here asking for my baby's tissues," Natasha Walker said. "I said, 'Is he?' I never knew that he was not here. I never knew I had a deceased child."
WHBQ contacted to the Mid-South Transplant Foundation, the organization that called Walker about her son's tissue.
"Mid-South Transplant Foundation (MSTF) has processes and procedures in place for obtaining authorization for both organ and tissue donation. We are still reviewing the details, however, MSTF was informed that Jaheim Walker's mother had been told of his untimely death before we contacted her. MSTF extends our deepest sympathy to Natasha Walker and her family."
But Walker said she wants answers.
"He was a special kid," she said. "He loved to be loved. He (was) loved by everybody."
Police said four people were shot on Cherry Street during the drive-by shooting.
Three arrests have been made in the shooting.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}