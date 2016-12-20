Woman scammed of $4,500 on Facebook

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 9:44 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016 | Posted: 9:44 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016
By WHIO.com
MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio —
Police in Miami Township, Ohio, are warning residents of a phishing scam on social media that has robbed at least one victim of $4,500.
Investigators say criminals used Facebook to steal the $4,500 from a 75-year-old woman. The scam was in the form of a Facebook message from a friend that led the woman to believe she had just won a $200,000 lottery, except the person on the other end wasn’t her friend.
"This message said that she was eligible to win $200,000 as long as she sent $750," said Sgt. Paul Nienhaus of the Miami Township Police Department.
After the victim sent money, she was prompted to send even more.
"Each went to a different state one went to Pennsylvania one went to Florida," Nienhaus said.
Police say the victim’s friend’s Facebook account had been hacked.
"Oh it's extremely frustrating; It's as frustrating for us as it is the families," Nienhaus said.
