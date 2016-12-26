Women who dressed as Batman during robberies caught, police say

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. —
Two women, who Ormond Beach police have said are suspected of committing a string of armed robberies while dressed as Batman, were arrested Sunday.
Police said Wateka Thomason, 33, and Cassandra Raffa, 31, were found asleep in their black Honda Civic in a Walmart parking lot.
Police said the women are connected to robberies at the 7-Eleven and Kangaroo Express.
>> Read more trending stories
Surveillance video from the robbery at the Kangaroo Express on Dec. 23 showed a person with a knife dressed in a Batman mask and Batman shirt and demanded cash from the clerk. The clerk said the the robber was a man, but police now believe the robber was a woman.
A Steak 'n Shake restaurant employee said he was robbed last month by a person with a knife and wearing a Batman mask when he went to his car during his break.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}