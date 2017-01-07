Follow us on

Posted: 12:04 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017

Yahoo Finance red-faced after typo in tweet

By Bob D'Angelo

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Typos can be embarrassing, and a tweet by Yahoo Finance on Thursday had the financial news website red-faced and mortified.

Yahoo Finance tweeted a story Thursday, reflecting President-elect Donald Trump’s belief that the United States should build a bigger Navy, USA Today reported. The problem: Instead of starting the word “bigger” with a "B," it began with an "N," located to the right of the "B" on the keyboard.

There is no need to explain further. People know how to spell.

The tweet was deleted and Yahoo Finance tweeted an apology early Friday, but there were plenty of screenshots.

">January 6, 2017

And the typo for "bigger" was a trigger for some people on Twitter, who offered sarcastic opinions about the mistake.

">January 6, 2017

">January 6, 2017

The hard lesson learned: Always spell check and read carefully before hitting that "send" button.

