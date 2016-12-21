“He’s an eye in the sky, bringing swift judgment.”
"The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" put a spotlight on Kris Kringle's dark side in this video of Liam Neeson auditioning for the role of Santa. Channeling his character from “Taken,” Neeson promises children that he sees them when they’re sleeping, and he knows when they’re awake.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}