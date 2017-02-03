Follow us on

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News 104.5 WOKV
Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Updated: 1:09 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 | Posted: 12:52 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, 2017

Zac Brown Band to headline pre-Super Bowl concert

Related

View Larger
Zac Brown Band photo
AUSTIN, TX - APRIL 30: Singer Zac Brown (L) and John Driskell Hopkins of Zac Brown Band perform onstage on April 30, 2016 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

More News Headlines

More

By Jennifer Brett

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

HOUSTON —

Grammy-winning group Zac Brown Band will headline a pre-game concert at NRG Stadium prior to kickoff, the NFL announced Friday.

The Atlanta country rockers will will perform “My Old Man” from their upcoming new album “Welcome Home.”

>> Read more trending stories 

The group will be accompanied by indie-pop group Fitz and the Tantrums on stage before the championship game.

Both performances will air during the Fox NFL pregame show.

>> For complete coverage of Super Bowl LI, click here  

Zac Brown Band and country singer Luke Bryan, who will sing the National Anthem, both have roots in Georgia.

Lady Gaga will perform at halftime.

>> Lady Gaga ups anticipation of Super Bowl on social media 

Other performers who will appear during Sunday's festivities include, "Hamilton" stars Phillipa Soo, Renee Elise Goldsberry and Jasmine Cephas Jones, who will sing "America the Beautiful," according to Billboard.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 
WFOX and WJAX

From our News Partner, Action News Jax:

From Our News Partner ActionNews

Trending News

 
 