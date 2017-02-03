Zac Brown Band to headline pre-Super Bowl concert

AUSTIN, TX - APRIL 30: Singer Zac Brown (L) and John Driskell Hopkins of Zac Brown Band perform onstage on April 30, 2016 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

AUSTIN, TX - APRIL 30: Singer Zac Brown (L) and John Driskell Hopkins of Zac Brown Band perform onstage on April 30, 2016 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

By Jennifer Brett

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Grammy-winning group Zac Brown Band will headline a pre-game concert at NRG Stadium prior to kickoff, the NFL announced Friday.

The Atlanta country rockers will will perform “My Old Man” from their upcoming new album “Welcome Home.”

The group will be accompanied by indie-pop group Fitz and the Tantrums on stage before the championship game.

Both performances will air during the Fox NFL pregame show.

Zac Brown Band and country singer Luke Bryan, who will sing the National Anthem, both have roots in Georgia.

Lady Gaga will perform at halftime.

Other performers who will appear during Sunday's festivities include, "Hamilton" stars Phillipa Soo, Renee Elise Goldsberry and Jasmine Cephas Jones, who will sing "America the Beautiful," according to Billboard.