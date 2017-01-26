Zoos face off in 'cute animal tweet off'

Cox Media Group National Content Desk
In what might be the most adorable Twitter battle of all time, zoos across the country faced off for a "cute animal tweet off" on Wednesday, flooding the social media site with images of koalas, otters and baby animals of all sorts.
>> Read more trending stories
The battle started after Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington D.C. announced the birth of a gray seal pup with a photo of the newborn, Mashable reported.
">January 25, 2017
Twitter user and Virginia resident Sarah Hill saw the post and issued a challenge to her local aquarium.
">January 25, 2017
Not to be outdone, aquarium officials responded with their own cute animal contribution.
>>Need something to lift your spirits? Read more uplifting news
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}