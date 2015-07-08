Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 6:09 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017
By Shelby Lin Erdman
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
NASA is setting its sights on a large, metal asteroid orbiting the sun between Mars and Jupiter.
The U.S. space agency and researchers at Arizona State University’s School of Earth and Space Exploration want to get a closer look at the space rock, named Psyche, because they believe it’s made of valuable metals, such as nickel, iron, and gold.
But, even if scientists wanted to harness the asteroid and haul it back to Earth, they don’t yet have the technical capability to do it.
So, NASA and ASU researchers are launching a robotic space craft in 2023 to make observations of Psyche. The craft is scheduled to arrive at the asteroid in 2030 where it will spend 20 months studying the rock and mapping it.
The rock will give scientists a glimpse of a planetary core for the first time.
“This mission, visiting the asteroid Psyche, will be the first time humans will ever be able to see a planetary core,” said lead scientist Lindy Elkins-Tanton.
Elkins-Tanton, the director of ASU’s School of Earth and Space Exploration, said the mission “will help us gain insights into the metal interior of all rocky planets in our solar system, including Earth.”
The $450 million mission is part of NASA’s Discovery Program.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}