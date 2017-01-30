Follow us on

Posted: 1:39 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, 2017

NASA’s Cassini spacecraft gets up close and personal with Saturn’s rings

Saturn's ring
NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute
NASA's Cassini space craft is orbiting Saturn, beaming back new images of the planet's iconic rings.

By Shelby Lin Erdman

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

NASA’s Cassini spacecraft has beamed back new images of Saturn’s rings as the probe continues its mission around the sixth planet from the sun.

The newest image shows a region of Saturn’s A ring and more detail on the ring than has ever been seen before, NASA said.

You can clearly see ridges on the left of the photo, which are called density waves. The waves were created by Prometheus, one of Saturn’s moons, as it moves in its orbit around the planet.

">January 30, 2017

This close-up photo of the A ring was taken at a distance of 33,000 miles away with Cassini’s wide-angle camera.

Cassini is in the last phase of its Saturn mission, which is scheduled to end in April when the probe is expected to dive into the planet’s atmosphere in its final farewell. 

