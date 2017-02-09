Follow us on

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News 104.5 WOKV
Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

FULL COVERAGE

Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation hearing session on El Faro sinking

    Posted: 2:33 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017

    Big lizard chased from chicken coop by dog takes refuge on dog's back

    Goanna
    Getty Images
    Gould's goanna, Varanus gouldii, head of a young goanna. Bundaberg, Queensland, Australia. (Photo by: Auscape/UIG via Getty Images)

    Related

    Hot Right Now

    More

    By Joy Johnston

    Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    QUEENSLAND, Australia —

    An Australian family’s dog was just trying to do its job when it chased a large lizard away from the chicken coop. The would-be egg thief made an unusual pit stop before making its escape.

    The goanna, a type of monitor lizard, hitched a ride on the dog’s back.

    >> Read more trending stories

    Bev Stefanidakis told 9News that the goanna clung to her dog Bella’s back for about 10 minutes. Since Bella didn’t appear to be in distress, Stefanidakis was able to capture video of the bizarre incident before Bella sat down and the lizard took off.

    While Stefanidakis said the goannas have been caught before trying to steal chicken eggs, this is the first time one has been bold enough to jump on her dog’s back.

    There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

     
     
    WFOX and WJAX

    From our News Partner, Action News Jax:

    From Our News Partner ActionNews

    Trending News

     
     