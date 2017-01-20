Follow us on

Posted: 4:28 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2017

Farmer brings livestock to protest inauguration

File photo of alpacas.

By Joy Johnston

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

WASHINGTON —

A farmer brought interesting companions to protest the inauguration of Donald Trump.

Ethan Abbott showed up Friday with a llama, two alpacas and a dove. 

Abbott told BuzzFeed News, "It’s time we get corporate money out of our government, out of our farms, out of our food, out of our families, out of our freedom.” 

Abbot said the four-legged crew, Thaddeus, Shay and Tragically Cute, enjoy marching. The dove, named Hubert, spent most of the protest sleeping inside of Abbott's jacket. 

