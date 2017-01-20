Farmer brings livestock to protest inauguration

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 4:28 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2017
By Joy Johnston
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WASHINGTON —
A farmer brought interesting companions to protest the inauguration of Donald Trump.
Ethan Abbott showed up Friday with a llama, two alpacas and a dove.
Abbott told BuzzFeed News, "It’s time we get corporate money out of our government, out of our farms, out of our food, out of our families, out of our freedom.”
">January 20, 2017
A farmer brought along three llamas to protest the inauguration https://t.co/LkF01iqV3Dpic.twitter.com/3BMAeCv70d— BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews)https://t.co/LkF01iqV3Dpic.twitter.com/3BMAeCv70d— BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) January 20, 2017
A farmer brought along three llamas to protest the inauguration
">January 20, 2017
Meet Ethan Abbott who brought two alpacas, a llama, & a bird for the #inauguration to "take back our farms...and freedom" pic.twitter.com/6fAnDB8G3U— Ryan Lovelace (@LovelaceRyanD)#inauguration to "take back our farms...and freedom" pic.twitter.com/6fAnDB8G3U— Ryan Lovelace (@LovelaceRyanD) January 20, 2017
Meet Ethan Abbott who brought two alpacas, a llama, & a bird for the
Abbot said the four-legged crew, Thaddeus, Shay and Tragically Cute, enjoy marching. The dove, named Hubert, spent most of the protest sleeping inside of Abbott's jacket.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}