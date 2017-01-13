Flight 666 lands in HEL on Friday the 13th

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 4:27 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, 2017
By Fox25Boston.com
HELSINKI, Finland —
For passengers on one flight, it was one creepy Friday the 13th coincidence.
Finnair Flight 666 took off from Copenhagen around 1:07 p.m. local time and landed in HEL, or or Helsinki Airport in Finland, at 3:41 p.m. local time, according to Flight Aware.
It's unclear if it is truly a coincidence or the airline Finnair was having a little fun, but it certainly is a bit spooky on Friday the 13th.
According to The Guardian, this is not the first time this has happened - on Friday 12, 2013, a Finnair Flight numbered 666 also flew from Copenhagen to Helsinki.
