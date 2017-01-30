Follow us on

Updated: 7:46 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, 2017 | Posted: 7:46 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, 2017

Florida man drunk-dials cops, says dog ate hearing aid

Dog looks into camera lens
A Florida man reportedly called 911 because his dog (not pictured) ate his hearing aid.  (University of Liverpool Faculty of Health & Life Sciences/Flickr (CC BY 2.0))

By Sarah Elsesser

Palm Beach Post

NICEVILLE, Fla. —

This isn’t one you hear every day: A Florida man dialed 911 to report, "a dog ate my hearing aid." 

The Niceville, Florida, man recently -- and repeatedly -- called the Niceville Police Department asking how he "could get the hearing aid back," according to the Northwest Florida Daily News.

Police, say the man was intoxicated.

The man was given the non-emergency number to call in the future, should a dog ever eat his hearing aid again. 

