Posted: 6:37 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017

Kansas man chooses jail over wife, robbing a bank to get away from her

A Kansas City, Kansas man alledgedly robbed a bank last year to get away from his wife. He chose jail over living with her.

By Shelby Lin Erdman

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A Kansas man has pleaded guilty to robbing a Kansas City bank last fall, in a strange case that has left authorities scratching their heads.

Lawrence John Ripple, 70, told investigators that he robbed the bank, which is just a block away from police headquarters, after an argument with his wife because he “no longer wanted to be in that situation,” The Kansas City Star reported.

Ripple was caught on surveillance video handing a bank teller a note at the Bank of Labor last September. When the teller handed over $2,900, Ripple remained in the bank lobby waiting to be arrested.

Ripple wrote the note in front of his wife and said he’s rather be in jail then home with her, according to news reports.

A sentencing date is still pending in the case.

