Updated: 5:01 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017 | Posted: 4:53 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017
Runaway llama captured in Georgia, sheriff's office says
By Kailyn Thomas
WSBTV.com
ATHENS, Ga. —
The Oconee County sheriff’s office says units are responding to a runaway llama in Athens, Georgia.
According to the sheriff’s office, the llama was spotted on the a freeway loop near an exit around 4 p.m. Wednesday, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.
"We can't make this stuff up," it said in a Facebook post.
Units are responding to a runaway llama on the 10 Loop near exit 1. We can't make this stuff up.Posted by Oconee County Georgia Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, January 4, 2017
Spectators saw police surrounding the llama in a fast food restruant parking lot, where it was rounded up.
">January 4, 2017
The sheriff’s office credited Capt. James Hale for gathering the escaped llama. An animal rescue group was able to get the llama 45 minutes after it was first spotted.
