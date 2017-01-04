Follow us on

Updated: 5:01 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017 | Posted: 4:53 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017

Runaway llama captured in Georgia, sheriff's office says

runaway llama
Oconee County Georgia Sheriff's Office / Facebook

By Kailyn Thomas

WSBTV.com

ATHENS, Ga. —

The Oconee County sheriff’s office says units are responding to a runaway llama in Athens, Georgia.

According to the sheriff’s office, the llama was spotted on the a freeway loop near an exit around 4 p.m. Wednesday, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

"We can't make this stuff up," it said in a Facebook post.

 

Units are responding to a runaway llama on the 10 Loop near exit 1.  We can't make this stuff up.

Posted by Oconee County Georgia Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, January 4, 2017
 

Spectators saw police surrounding the llama in a fast food restruant parking lot, where it was rounded up.

">January 4, 2017

The sheriff’s office credited Capt. James Hale for gathering the escaped llama. An animal rescue group was able to get the llama 45 minutes after it was first spotted.

 

Captain Hale, llama whisperer.

Posted by Oconee County Georgia Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, January 4, 2017

