Boston-area meteorologist Jennifer Pagliei has seen a lot of things: snowstorms, a handful of Patriots Super Bowl victories and drunken St. Patrick’s Day revelers, to name a few. But even she wasn’t expecting the "pot yeti" to show up in her broadcast.
>> Read more trending stories
Pagliei was reporting on the snowstorm that has overtaken the Northeast when what appeared to be a tree stumbled into the shot behind her.
She just finished saying that she had seen "countless spinouts" when she stepped back to give the cameraman a better shot and noticed the wandering shrubbery.
The video quickly went viral, garnering hundreds of thousands of views across social media.
Pagliei was a good sport about the abominable tree-man stealing the show. She wrote on Facebook, "When you’re just trying to report on the snowstorm and a walking tree is in your live shot."
When your just trying to report on the snowstorm and a walking tree is in your live shot ..Posted by Meteorologist Jennifer Pagliei on Thursday, February 9, 2017
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}