Posted: 6:20 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017

Reddit CEO preps for apocalypse with laser eye surgery

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Reddit CEO Steve Huffman had laser eye surgery, just in case a future apocalyptic event makes it hard to find eye glasses.

By Shelby Lin Erdman

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Reddit founder and CEO Steve Huffman had laser eye surgery in 2015 to better handle a post-apocalyptic world.

That’s what he told The New Yorker’s Evan Osnos in an interview in the Jan. 30 issue of the magazine.

Huffman needed glasses to see, before the surgery because he was nearsighted, and said in the interview he’d be in trouble if a world disaster unfolded and he lost his glasses.

“If the world ends -- and not even if the world ends, but if we have trouble -- getting contacts or glasses is going to be a huge pain,” Huffman said in the interview.

Huffman also said he thinks his chances for survival in the aftermath of a societal meltdown are good.

“I own a couple of motorcycles. I have a bunch of guns and ammo. Food. I figure that, with that, I can hole up in my house for some amount of time.”

Huffman is not alone when it comes to the elite and wealthy, he’s worth an estimated $600 million by the way, prepping for a world-end disaster.

There are a number of other wealthy Americans doing the same thing, according to The New Yorker.

