Reddit CEO preps for apocalypse with laser eye surgery

Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Reddit founder and CEO Steve Huffman had laser eye surgery in 2015 to better handle a post-apocalyptic world.
That’s what he told The New Yorker’s Evan Osnos in an interview in the Jan. 30 issue of the magazine.
>> Read more trending stories
Huffman needed glasses to see, before the surgery because he was nearsighted, and said in the interview he’d be in trouble if a world disaster unfolded and he lost his glasses.
“If the world ends -- and not even if the world ends, but if we have trouble -- getting contacts or glasses is going to be a huge pain,” Huffman said in the interview.
Huffman also said he thinks his chances for survival in the aftermath of a societal meltdown are good.
“I own a couple of motorcycles. I have a bunch of guns and ammo. Food. I figure that, with that, I can hole up in my house for some amount of time.”
Huffman is not alone when it comes to the elite and wealthy, he’s worth an estimated $600 million by the way, prepping for a world-end disaster.
There are a number of other wealthy Americans doing the same thing, according to The New Yorker.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}