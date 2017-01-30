A South Carolina teacher is accused of biting a boy at a birthday party at a trampoline park similar to the one pictured here.

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A South Carolina teacher was arrested and charged with assault and battery after she bit a child at a trampoline park in Greenville on Saturday, authorities said.

Melanie Johnson, 35, is a fourth grade teacher in Pickens County.

>> Read more trending news

Police said she grabbed a boy and a bit him in the wrist in an attempt to force him to release another child’s hat, according to FoxCarolina.com.

The victim was attending a birthday party at the park.

Surveillance video at the park confirmed the account of the incident by the victim’s mother, police said.

Johnson is now on administrative leave as the Pickens County School District investigates the incident.