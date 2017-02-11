Follow us on

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News 104.5 WOKV
Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

FULL COVERAGE

Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation hearing session on El Faro sinking

    Posted: 3:17 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017

    Store clerk calls 911 to report loitering pot-bellied pig 

    Pot-bellied pig
    Andrew Martin/Freeimages
    File photo of pot-bellied pig

    Related

    More News Headlines

    More

    By Joy Johnston

    Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —

    A store clerk in Texas called 911 Wednesday morning to report a stubborn customer who refused to leave the premises.

    The loiterer wasn't afraid to throw its ample weight around, the Stripes clerk said, referring to the pot-bellied pig in the store's parking lot as, "bacon on the hoof." The pig appeared around 3 a.m. and was following customers around the parking lot, according to KRIS-TV.

    >> Read more trending stories 

    KRISTV.com | Continuous News Coverage | Corpus Christi

    Corpus Christi Animal Control isn't sure how the pig ended up in the parking lot, but it took several officers to get the pig loaded onto a truck, according to KRIS-TV. The pig, named Piggy Wiggy, is in decent shape, but is being treated for a skin rash.

    Animal control told KRIS-TV that they will look for the pig's owner but if no one claims her, Piggy Wiggy will be adopted or go to a rescue shelter. 

    There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

     
     
    WFOX and WJAX

    From our News Partner, Action News Jax:

    From Our News Partner ActionNews

    Trending News

     
     