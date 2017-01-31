Follow us on

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News 104.5 WOKV
Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Updated: 6:20 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017 | Posted: 6:20 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017

Another baby dolphin died because of tourist selfies, reports say

Baby dolphin with mother
A baby dolphin (not pictured) died after being passed around by tourists for photos, reports say. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Related

Hot Right Now

More

By Sarah Elsesser

Palm Beach Post

Another baby dolphin died after tourists in Argentina took selfies with the animal instead of putting it back in the water, according to the Dodo

>> Read more trending stories

In an upsetting video posted by C5N News, tourists can be seen swarming around the animal stranded on the beach. 

"They let him die. They could have returned him to the ocean," a witness told C5N News. "He was breathing, but everyone started taking photos and touching him, saying he was already dead."

C5N News reported that the video was submitted through a private message on the organization's Facebook page.

It’s unclear from the video whether the dolphin was already sick or how much damage the human contact caused it. But removing him from the water and not putting him back did not help the animal’s condition, the Dodo reported. 

Unfortunately, this is not the first time such an incident has occurred. In February 2016, Argentinian tourists carried two dolphins from the ocean for a photo op, which resulted in one dying.

This incident indicates some tourists in Argentina still haven’t learned the dangers of tampering with wildlife for the sake of a photo. 

Perhaps tourists should take a lesson from Dana Menk. The Florida woman captured an amazing photo of an alligator getting a ride from a manatee without having to remove the animals from their habitat. 

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 
WFOX and WJAX

From our News Partner, Action News Jax:

From Our News Partner ActionNews

Trending News

 
 