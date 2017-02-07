Follow us on

    Posted: 6:25 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017

    Large cockroach extracted alive from woman’s skull

    Cockroach
    Joe Raedle/Getty Images
    Doctors in India removed a live cockroach from a woman's skull, as they marveled  over the size of it and it's location in the skull.

    By Shelby Lin Erdman

    Cox Media Group National Content Desk

     A large cockroach was discovered inside a woman’s skull in India and pulled out alive after extensive efforts by doctors to extract the bug, the Times of India reported.

    The 42-year-old woman went to the hospital last week with an “itchy sensation” in her nose.

     Doctors were at first unable to determine the cause of her discomfort, but when she was admitted to a third hospital, a medical staff member finally determined that something in her head was “mobile.”

    The victim was transferred to a fourth hospital where doctors “used an endoscope and found the blob had a pair of antennae.”

    “It was a full-grown cockroach,” Dr. M.N. Shankar told the Times.

    It was located in the nasal cavity between the eyes and close to the brain, he said.

    “It was alive. And it didn’t seem to want to come out,” Shankar added.

    A medical team used a combination of forceps and suction and, after 45 minutes, were able to extract the bug, still alive and kicking.

