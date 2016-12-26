Nearly 3,000 evacuated from Russian rail terminals

Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Nearly 3,000 passengers and staff were evacuated from three rail terminals in Moscow on Monday following bomb threats, according to Sputnik, Russia's state-run news agency.
CNN, quoting Sputnik, said that “Phone calls warning of bombs at the Kazansky and Leningradsky railway stations prompted evacuations of a thousand of people from each site."
Another 750 people were evacuated from the Yaroslavsky station, according to Sputnik, the English-language version of RIA Novosti, citing a source in the emergency services.
