Nightclub terror attack in Istanbul: What we know

People leave flowers for the victims outside a a nightclub which was attacked by a gunman overnight, in Istanbul, on New Year's Day, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. An assailant believed to have been dressed in a Santa Claus costume and armed with a long-barrelled weapon, opened fire at the nightclub in Istanbul's Ortakoy district during New Year's celebrations, killing dozens of people and wounding dozens of others in what the province's governor described as a terror attack. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)

By Theresa Seiger

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A gunman opened fire in a popular nightclub as revelers celebrated New Year's Eve in Istanbul, killing 39 people and injuring at least 70 others, according to authorities.

Armed with a long-barreled weapon, the attacker killed two people, including a police officer, outside the Reina nightclub around 1:15 a.m., The Associated Press reported.

Gov. Vasip Sahin told reporters that the attacker then opened fire on the people inside the club.

"(He) rained bullets in a very cruel and merciless way on innocent people who were there to celebrate New Year's and have fun," Sahin said.

Here's what we know:

Authorities have categorized the shooting as a terrorist attack

"We are aware that these attacks, carried out by various terror organizations against our country, are not independent from incidents happening in our region," Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Sunday in a statement. "We are determined to eradicate threats and attacks against our country at their source."

He characterized the attack as an attempt at destabilizing the country through a chaotic attack on civilians.

"Turkey, continuing its fight against terror, is extremely determined to do whatever it takes in the region … to ensure the security and peace of its citizens," he said.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attacks

The attacks happen as Turkey continues to recover from a failed coup that took place in July and multiple, deadly bombings carried out by terrorist organizations, including the Islamic State and the Kurdish Freedom Falcons.

The latter group claimed credit for exploding a pair of bombs on Dec. 10 outside a soccer stadium in Istanbul, near the Reina nightclub. Forty-four people died in that attack, Reuters reported.

No suspect has been identified

A manhunt was launched after the shooting, although Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said no suspect was immediately identified.

"This was a massacre, a truly inhuman savagery," Soylu said, according to BBC News. "A manhunt for the terrorist is underway. Police have launched operations. We hope the attacker will be captured soon."

Surveillance video showed the attacker wearing a Santa Claus hat

Reports initially claimed that the gunman wore a Santa Claus outfit during the attack on the Reina, although a review of surveillance footage revealed that the gunman had on only a Santa hat, according to The Associated Press.

The assailant was seen carrying a backpack and dressed in black as he shot down a police officer outside the nightclub. Inside the club, he wore a different outfit that included the hat, the AP reported.

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim denied that the gunman donned a Santa Claus outfit.

"There is no truth to this," he told reporters. "He is an armed terrorist as we know it."

Officials are investigating how the attacker escaped

Despite the quick reaction from authorities responding to reports of the nightclub shooting – a police station sits across the street from the Reina -- the gunman managed to slip past officers. Officials are working to determine how.

"There are over 300 security cameras in the club and the surrounding area, so investigators are coming through security (camera) footage," The Guardian reported. "One theory, believed by some who have seen some of the footage, is that the attacker, who left his gun at the scene, may have pretended to be an injured civilian in the immediate aftermath and chaos."

Turkish authorities: People from "many different nationalities" killed, wounded

Among the foreigners killed in the attack were three people from Lebanon, three Jordanians, one French citizen, seven Saudis and four Iraqis, The Associated Press reported, citing local reports and government officials.

In a statement, French President Francois Hollande vowed that the country "will pitilessly pursue the fight against this scourge with its allies."